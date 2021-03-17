Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,808 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Shopify by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Shopify by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,282.23.

SHOP traded down $28.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,114.62. 15,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,951. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,263.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,104.07. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.30 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The stock has a market cap of $135.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 728.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

