Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Raised to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) was upgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $17.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average is $13.20. The company has a market cap of $206.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.93. Shore Bancshares has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shore Bancshares will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 583.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 292,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 92,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.