Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE)

Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

LON KAPE opened at GBX 270 ($3.53) on Wednesday. Kape Technologies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 287 ($3.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of £568.61 million and a PE ratio of 337.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 206.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 185.01.

Kape Technologies Company Profile

Kape Technologies Plc, a cybersecurity company, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Privacy and Digital Security. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

