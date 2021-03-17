Short Interest in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Drops By 25.2%

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the February 11th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

JEQ traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $9.18. 14,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,325. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.97.

Get Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JEQ. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,409,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 32,993 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.