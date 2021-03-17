Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Grows By 22.6%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,670,600 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the February 11th total of 4,625,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 736.4 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Air China from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of AICAF stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. Air China has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

