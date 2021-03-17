Short Interest in Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Drops By 26.3%

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the February 11th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have weighed in on AKU shares. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akumin in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SCW Capital Management LP raised its position in Akumin by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 11,437,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471,923 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Akumin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Akumin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Akumin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,181,000. 30.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKU opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43. Akumin has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.10.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 129 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Georgia, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.

