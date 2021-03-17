Short Interest in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Increases By 30.3%

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the February 11th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

ALB traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.91. The company had a trading volume of 995,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $188.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.35. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 in the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,597,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,120,826,000 after purchasing an additional 85,787 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,969,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Albemarle by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 845,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,783,000 after buying an additional 349,448 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Albemarle by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,344,000 after buying an additional 421,013 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 653,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,422,000 after buying an additional 19,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.96.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

