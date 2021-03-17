Short Interest in AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Expands By 41.9%

AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,059,900 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the February 11th total of 747,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 240.9 days.

Shares of AOWDF stock remained flat at $$4.28 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -214.00 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08. AO World has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $5.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AO World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AO World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AO World in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

About AO World

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

