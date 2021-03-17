Short Interest in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Expands By 27.7%

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 198,600 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the February 11th total of 155,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ CSTE opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Caesarstone has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $14.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.71 million, a P/E ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). Caesarstone had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 1.93%.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 153,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 15,895 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 227,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 120,712 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Caesarstone in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Caesarstone in the fourth quarter worth $1,449,000. 46.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

