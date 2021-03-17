Short Interest in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Decreases By 27.3%

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the February 11th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIXX. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CI Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CI Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised CI Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

CIXX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.10. 31,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,805. CI Financial has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $15.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.98.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $421.34 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that CI Financial will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1417 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

