Short Interest in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Rises By 21.9%

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 509,600 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the February 11th total of 417,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other DHI Group news, Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 34,743 shares of DHI Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $71,223.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,784 shares in the company, valued at $255,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHX. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in DHI Group by 28.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 23,633 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in DHI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,229,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 309,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 92,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group stock remained flat at $$3.14 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,588. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $164.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a positive return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $33.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DHI Group will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 11th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

