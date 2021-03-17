Short Interest in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Increases By 23.3%

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the February 11th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 756,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $3.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.87. 7,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,757. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.00 and its 200-day moving average is $155.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Five9 has a 1-year low of $57.02 and a 1-year high of $201.75.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.06.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $161,007.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,416.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $2,460,167.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,628.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,481 shares of company stock valued at $11,575,784. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.