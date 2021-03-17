Short Interest in Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Declines By 30.7%

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the February 11th total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.9 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Hiscox from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Hiscox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HCXLF remained flat at $$11.85 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average of $12.55. Hiscox has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $14.56.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

