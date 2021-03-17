Short Interest in iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Rises By 32.0%

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the February 11th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IH. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in iHuman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iHuman in the fourth quarter valued at $4,594,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in iHuman during the fourth quarter worth about $16,765,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iHuman in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iHuman during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,393,000.

Separately, National Securities began coverage on iHuman in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.10 price objective on the stock.

iHuman stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.10. 33,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,379. iHuman has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $31.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English World, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

