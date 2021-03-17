Short Interest in Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Grows By 31.4%

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the February 11th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,227,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:INVU traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,992. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08. Investview has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.25.

Investview Company Profile

Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, delivers financial education, research, and technology for individuals. Its services include research, trade alerts, and live trading rooms that include instruction in equities, options, FOREX, ETFs, binary options, crowdfunding, and cryptocurrency sector education.

