Short Interest in Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Declines By 30.5%

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 586,800 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the February 11th total of 844,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KELTF traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,412. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $2.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50.

KELTF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.78.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

