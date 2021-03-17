Short Interest in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Declines By 19.2%

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the February 11th total of 6,720,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 455,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,433,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 465,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 60,173 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 662,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 424,780 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRG traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.17. 860,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,370. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $21.46.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KRG shares. TheStreet upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

