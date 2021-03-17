Short Interest in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Expands By 27.4%

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the February 11th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 920,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $94.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.42.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

