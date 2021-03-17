Short Interest in LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Grows By 35.4%

LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the February 11th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LIFULL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

OTCMKTS:NXCLF remained flat at $$4.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. LIFULL has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

LIFULL Company Profile

LIFULL Co, Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan. It offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Rumah, a real estate and housing information website for Indonesia; LIFULL Concierge, a real estate agency service for Japanese employees re-assigned to Jakarta; Trovit, an aggregation website; and Mitula, a site that provides information in real estate and housing, used cars, recruitment, and fashion.

