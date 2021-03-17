Short Interest in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Increases By 28.8%

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 463,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the February 11th total of 359,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th.

MGEE stock traded down $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $70.79. 3,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,504. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. MGE Energy has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $79.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.95 and a 200-day moving average of $67.09.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.07). MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 58.96%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 743,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,611,000 after buying an additional 177,131 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,549,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,479,000 after acquiring an additional 145,904 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,676,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,407,000 after acquiring an additional 134,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 80,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 62,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

