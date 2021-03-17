Short Interest in Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Decreases By 21.5%

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the February 11th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NDEKY traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,708. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.32. Nitto Denko has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $49.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average of $39.67.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Nitto Denko will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

