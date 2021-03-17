Short Interest in Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Drops By 33.3%

Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 11th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oil Search from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OISHY traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37. Oil Search has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $17.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%.

About Oil Search

Oil Search Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Papua New Guinea, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through PNG Business Unit and Alaska Business Unit segments. It is involved in the development, production, and sale of hydrocarbons, liquefied natural gas, crude oil, natural gas, condensate, naphtha, and other refined products; and power generation activities.

