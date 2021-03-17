Short Interest in Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Declines By 25.2%

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the February 11th total of 83,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.9 days.

RAMPF traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.09. 637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459. Polaris Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Polaris Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

About Polaris Infrastructure

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

