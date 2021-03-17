Short Interest in Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Rises By 44.1%

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 739,100 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the February 11th total of 513,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 923.9 days.

Shares of PRDSF stock opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. Prada has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23.

About Prada

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

