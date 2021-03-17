Short Interest in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Grows By 31.7%

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the February 11th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 864,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.67.

QDEL traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $138.18. The company had a trading volume of 11,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,093. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.90 and a 200-day moving average of $205.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quidel will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,097,982.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,208.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $165.30 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Quidel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,261,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,639,000 after buying an additional 25,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Quidel by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,733,000 after acquiring an additional 99,018 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Quidel by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 493,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,587,000 after acquiring an additional 32,961 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Quidel by 588.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,020,000 after acquiring an additional 370,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Quidel by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 387,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

