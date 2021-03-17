Short Interest in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Rises By 31.5%

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,640,000 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the February 11th total of 8,090,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In other news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $320,662,116.00. Also, Director Henry A. Fernandez acquired 25,700 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.83 per share, with a total value of $1,203,531.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at $408,029.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,526,050 shares of company stock valued at $331,223,616 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,942,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,248,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,798,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,094,000 after acquiring an additional 14,431,463 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,074,938,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,053,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,436,000. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.36. The stock had a trading volume of 11,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,224. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.27. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 10.31.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.42). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

