Short Interest in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Grows By 22.3%

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the February 11th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 493,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SEER shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

Get Seer alerts:

In other news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 313,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $20,102,621.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,856 shares in the company, valued at $39,186,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 252,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $16,200,761.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 920,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,060,018 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEER. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter valued at $424,000.

Shares of SEER stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,336. Seer has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $86.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.80.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.