Short Interest in Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Expands By 48.8%

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the February 11th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SKHHY stock opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average of $25.07. Sonic Healthcare has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $28.29.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SKHHY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

