Short Interest in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Grows By 25.4%

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the February 11th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SPTN opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $750.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.49.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 0.76%. Equities analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,339,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,789,000 after purchasing an additional 255,314 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 223.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 320,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 221,585 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth $3,437,000. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 1,082.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 178,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 163,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday. Barclays downgraded shares of SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

