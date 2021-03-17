Short Interest in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Rises By 28.2%

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the February 11th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE TRGP traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $33.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,586,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,803. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.99. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

