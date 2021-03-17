Short Interest in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Decreases By 35.7%

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 951,600 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the February 11th total of 1,480,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 487,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

TRST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $728.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.20. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $43.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

In other news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,942,000 after acquiring an additional 72,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 790.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 94,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 83,646 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 325.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 18,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

