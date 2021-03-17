Short Interest in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Decreases By 20.8%

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the February 11th total of 3,560,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

WDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Shares of WDR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.07. 381,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,101. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.79. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.44. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $25.90.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $278.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.05 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 4th quarter worth $22,168,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 4th quarter worth $3,707,000.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

