Short Interest in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Increases By 47.8%

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,410,000 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the February 11th total of 5,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Welltower by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $72.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.40 and a 200 day moving average of $62.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $76.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.98.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

