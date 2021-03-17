Short Interest in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Expands By 33.1%

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 147,200 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the February 11th total of 110,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in WNS by 310.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the third quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in WNS by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WNS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.16. The company had a trading volume of 183,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,899. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. WNS has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $78.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

