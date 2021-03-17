Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $82.00

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $82.00 and last traded at $82.00, with a volume of 210948 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.59.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SIEGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.59. The company has a market capitalization of $139.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $16.78 billion for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.