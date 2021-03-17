Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €46.38 ($54.57).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of ETR SHL traded up €1.29 ($1.52) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €47.67 ($56.08). 679,729 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €29.60 ($34.82) and a 52-week high of €49.99 ($58.81). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €46.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €41.28.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

