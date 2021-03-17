Sierra Metals (SMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:SMT opened at C$3.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of C$0.89 and a twelve month high of C$4.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.29. The company has a market cap of C$612.13 million and a PE ratio of 30.08.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMT shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$3.50 to C$4.80 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

