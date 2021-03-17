Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Raised to $250.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $241.57 on Monday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $68.98 and a one year high of $247.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $419.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.44 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Signature Bank by 34.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 9,255 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 88.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 38.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 36.6% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Signature Bank by 39.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,439,000 after buying an additional 49,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

