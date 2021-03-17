Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.00

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.00 and last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 6609 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.01.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Silgan’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $909,235.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter worth $36,498,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Silgan by 151.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after acquiring an additional 615,619 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Silgan by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,693,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,777,000 after acquiring an additional 340,398 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in Silgan by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,588,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,064,000 after acquiring an additional 257,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Silgan by 47.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 715,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,317,000 after acquiring an additional 228,778 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

