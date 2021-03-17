SingularityNET (AGI) Market Cap Hits $228.91 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $228.91 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00054268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00012752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $364.28 or 0.00663868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00069416 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00026373 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGI) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 864,066,476 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.