Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Ativo Capital Management LLC

Ativo Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,936 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 29,694 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 243,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 22,895 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,159,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after buying an additional 77,023 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 264.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 140,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of SIRI stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 427,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,904,355. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

