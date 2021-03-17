SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.39.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SITC. Wells Fargo & Company raised SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 113,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $1,163,799.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,237,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,143,031.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 290,498 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,013 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in SITE Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.42. The company had a trading volume of 238,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,540. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.88 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average is $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.