Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.06 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,791 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,234.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $62.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.56.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James cut Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.