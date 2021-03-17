Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $926,000 Stock Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 240.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 165,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 9.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

In related news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $416,000.00. Also, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $44,426.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,465.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

TFSL stock opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 69.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.29. TFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $21.64.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.38%. On average, research analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 373.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL).

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.