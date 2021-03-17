Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,741 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $7,060,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 612,730 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $64.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.63 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. HSBC dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.53.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.