Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APPS. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 475.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $79.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.15. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.04, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.