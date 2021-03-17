Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 34,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in GoodRx by 40,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in GoodRx by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,659,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,927,000 after buying an additional 1,186,078 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 35,110 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 527.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 55,620 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoodRx alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of GoodRx in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.60. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $64.22. The company has a current ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.01 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.