Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 12,823 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.11% of Codexis worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Codexis by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Codexis during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Codexis by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Codexis during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Codexis news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $62,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,211,727.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $199,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,068.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDXS opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average of $18.55. Codexis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Codexis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Codexis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

