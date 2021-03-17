Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 110 Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 2,175.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,311,000 after acquiring an additional 226,988 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Erie Indemnity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,068,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,799,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,866,000 after buying an additional 73,767 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,195,000 after buying an additional 56,932 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 240,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,001,000 after buying an additional 49,440 shares during the period. 35.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERIE opened at $235.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.33 and a 200 day moving average of $235.06. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 0.43. Erie Indemnity has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $266.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $609.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.88 million. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 11.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.035 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is 68.32%.

Erie Indemnity Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

