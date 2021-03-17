Skillz Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Skillz in a research note issued on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skillz’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SKLZ. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Skillz from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skillz has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

NYSE:SKLZ opened at $30.69 on Monday. Skillz has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $46.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

